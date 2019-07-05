Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.64 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 261 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,972 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.13 million, down from 4,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,836 shares to 18,682 shares, valued at $3.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 237,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 23,835 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. Icon Advisers Incorporated Company, Colorado-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,352 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 4,266 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Orrstown Financial Ser holds 1,947 shares. 3,633 are owned by Wills Financial Group Inc Inc. Factory Mutual Insur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.14M shares. South Street Ltd Liability Co reported 8,700 shares stake. 364,657 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Private Advisor Ltd Com owns 278,873 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 4,060 shares stake. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York stated it has 53,012 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $160.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).