Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $3.64 Million; Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $1.31 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 841,909 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.48M, down from 854,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 1.09M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 31,337 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $24.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge holds 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 27,866 shares. 3,946 were accumulated by Bangor Fincl Bank. Forest Hill Cap Ltd holds 0.18% or 5,606 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Management reported 0.61% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 100 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability holds 8,923 shares. Opus Inv Management reported 48,400 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates owns 712,358 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP invested in 82,709 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & holds 3,812 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,160 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Advsrs has invested 1.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,180 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 258,511 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability reported 1.98M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings.

