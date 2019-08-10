Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Trimmed Its Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Holding by $484,638

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (SKX) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 14,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The institutional investor held 48,946 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 63,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 1.69 million shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 09/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q Net $117.7M; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation Inc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 22/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C; 26/04/2018 – Skechers Performance Receives Honors for Best Golf Shoe in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Limited Edition Skechers D’Lites & Toei Animation lnc’s One Piece Collection to Launch in the United States and Canada; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 10/05/2018 – U.S. court protects Adidas Stan Smith shoe from Skechers look-alike; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $27.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Alibaba Must Do to Get BABA Stock to $250 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.20 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Inc/Pa (NASDAQ:MYL) by 43,405 shares to 53,723 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

