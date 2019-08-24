Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Graham Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $3.64 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Macys (M) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Its Position

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37 million shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DXC gets $666M in HPE arbitration ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Retail Stocks at New Lows Today – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Macy’s and J.C. Penney Executives Are Saying After Earnings – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entercom Communications Corp.’s (NYSE:ETM) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KBR wins $77M Honeywell contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why This China ETF Will Rise Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 158,840 shares to 699,940 shares, valued at $46.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 121,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.