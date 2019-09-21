Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding; Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $2.73 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 55,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 13.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641.81 million, down from 13.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28 million shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 7,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 56,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.83 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 140,871 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 13.00M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 288,212 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 1.37% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pnc Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 609,196 shares. Svcs Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 31,244 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 10,159 shares stake. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 36,125 shares stake. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gardner Russo And Gardner holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com reported 4,386 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 345,756 shares to 15.42M shares, valued at $552.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 100,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares to 27,122 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,440 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).