Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Increased Position; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shares Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Lowered by $48.90 Million Its Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.36. About 11.99 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 414,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 841,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.61M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 62,567 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Myriad Asset has 0.12% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 11,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership invested in 12,230 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brinker Cap invested in 8,800 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 2,390 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,654 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ghp Advsrs holds 0.06% or 4,210 shares in its portfolio. Moab Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 50,246 shares. Blackrock reported 262,638 shares. Artemis Inv Llp holds 0.06% or 45,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity holds 6,180 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,853 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Millennium Management Lc holds 0.24% or 1.33M shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mellanox Adapters Selected by JD Cloud to Boost Efficiency – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 16, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CSX, UAL, MLNX, IBKR, HWC, FULT, WSBC, HOPE, UBNK, UCFC – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mellanox Capital Extends Storage Ecosystem with Investments in CNEX Labs and Pliops – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2019: MLNX, NVDA, COMM, GIB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. 5,714 shares valued at $545,630 were sold by Johnson Amal M on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China’s Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals’ services – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “BABA Stock Rallies After Record-Breaking Shopping Festival – Schaeffers Research” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.