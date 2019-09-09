Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Its Stake; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Boosted Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $2.50 Million; Stock Value Declined

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 47,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 307,938 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59M, up from 260,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 503,869 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 4.75M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 47,502 shares to 48,815 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 46,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,208 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).