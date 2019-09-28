Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder First Trust Bank LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.86 Million; Reaves W H & Company Stake in Williams Cos Com (WMB) Lowered by $11.69 Million

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 417,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 4.89 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cv Starr & Inc Tru has invested 4.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18.50M shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Co holds 2.21% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 786,597 shares. Arrow Fin, New York-based fund reported 8,426 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 0.68% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 593,398 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0.06% stake. 12,294 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Agf Invests America holds 0.88% or 91,775 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.39% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 7,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). State Street reported 57.90 million shares stake.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com New (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,648 shares to 154,917 shares, valued at $78.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 34,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.