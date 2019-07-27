Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Duquesne Family Office Raised Holding by $137.30 Million as Shares Rose; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Decreased Its Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by $5.09 Million

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 432.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 754,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 928,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.46 million, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 661,255 shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 11/05/2018 – PHILIPS PARTNERS W/ EMORY HEALTHCARE AND ROYAL PERTH HOSPITAL; 30/04/2018 – KINTBURY CAPITAL HOLDS 0.64% SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 15/03/2018 – SHELL NAMES FORMER PHILIPS CEO GERARD KLEISTERLEE DEPUTY CHAIR; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – 2017 ORDER BOOK: EUR 3.50 BLN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance Big Bore (Oncology) – Model no. 728243, Computed Tomography X-Ray; 26/04/2018 – SCOPIA BOOSTS SHORT POSITION IN PHILIPS LIGHTING TO 2.21%; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – EXPECTS 2018 RESULTS TO INCREASE VS 2017, RECONFIRMS IT IS ON TRACK TO MEET MID-TERM AIMS; 11/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer addresses Annual General Meeting 2018; 11/04/2018 – INVESTOR CIAM: WILL ASK ENTERPRISE COURT TO CALL EXTRAORDINARY MEETING IF AHOLD DECLINES; 14/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING DEAL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED

