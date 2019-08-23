Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $549,640 as Market Value Declined; Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shareholder Third Avenue Management Trimmed Its Stake by $25.70 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 389,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33 million, down from 803,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 911,505 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,624 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 174,111 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) by 39,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Atn International Inc..

