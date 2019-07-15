Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lowered Holding; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding Boosted by West Oak Capital Llc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $171.07. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $142.74 lastly. It is down 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% stake. Weik Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 2,355 shares. 39,680 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Maple Management holds 0.13% or 3,990 shares in its portfolio. First Tru holds 0.33% or 23,070 shares in its portfolio. Orca Inv Management holds 15,619 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.69 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.51% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Bank And Com Of Newtown owns 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,214 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Green Square Limited Liability Co reported 0.89% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moors And Cabot has 0.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 53,518 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,824 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Columbus Crew SC Taps IBM to Help Create Fan-First Strategy for New Stadium – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Four Reasons It Still Is an Excellent Idea to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tencent Sees Value in Chinese Tourists – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “China’s Parcel Industry Still In High-Growth Mode Despite Macro Backdrop – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.