Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake by $324.52 Million; As Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Share Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted by $589,888 Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 45,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 279,809 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 234,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Farmers National Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 5,222 shares traded. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 4.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Since March 1, 2019, it had 31 buys, and 0 insider sales for $111,382 activity. The insider Moore Terry A bought 282 shares worth $4,162. 34 shares were bought by MACALI RALPH D, worth $500. Another trade for 91 shares valued at $1,247 was made by Sabat Joseph W on Monday, June 3. Another trade for 257 shares valued at $3,744 was made by Muransky Edward on Thursday, August 1. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider Helmick Kevin J bought $494. Strollo Gregg had bought 68 shares worth $1,001 on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FMNB shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 1.50% more from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) for 1.40 million shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 79,670 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 47,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 51,897 shares. 29,417 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Sequoia Ltd Liability Co stated it has 30,709 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 293,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Punch And Assoc Investment Management Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 221,271 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.01% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,865 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 58,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc holds 0% or 16,159 shares.