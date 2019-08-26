Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Holding by $324.52 Million; Aqr Capital Management Cut Stake in Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) as Valuation Declined

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 42,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 503,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 545,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 8,268 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 06/03/2018 Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat; Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Top Gainers; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50B, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.69. About 2.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 102,859 shares to 345,429 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 58,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

