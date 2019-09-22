Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Its Holding by $15.40 Million; Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.42 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 91,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 876,293 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.49M, up from 785,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Llc invested in 0% or 80 shares. Carroll Fin Inc owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco stated it has 35,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 457,800 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 153 shares. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.75% or 34,024 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,996 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 48,670 shares. Nine Masts owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.44 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0% or 29 shares. The Nevada-based Navellier And Associate has invested 0.07% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $144.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WIX’s ‘50% Off Sale’ Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 193,865 shares to 6.65M shares, valued at $890.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,948 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).