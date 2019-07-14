Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Raised Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $4.42 Million as Shares Were Volatile

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 92,064 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08 million, up from 930,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88M, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2,541 shares. Moreover, Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Legal And General Grp Inc Incorporated Plc holds 150,448 shares. 25 are held by Whittier Tru. Glenmede Na accumulated 629 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 18,948 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 1.56M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Tig Lc owns 2.04M shares. Magnetar Ltd Company owns 4.16 million shares for 5.25% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 50,393 shares. 28,789 are owned by Virtu Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.12% or 2.63 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 110 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

