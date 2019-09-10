Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Lifted Its Position by $2.38 Million; Silver Point Capital LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Has Increased by $206.24 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 7.25 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 8.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 71,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,055 shares, and cut its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

