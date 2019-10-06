Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Position; Third Avenue Management Holding in Visteon Corp. (VC) Has Increased by $3.05 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 8,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 72,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.24 million, up from 63,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 52,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 188,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06M, up from 136,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares to 403,227 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,208 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 5,101 shares to 446,155 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. by 202,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. $107,840 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Harry James on Friday, June 21.