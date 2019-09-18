Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Paradigm Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $481,312; Cortland Associates Has Trimmed Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $303,966; Stock Value Declined

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 120,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.14 million, down from 123,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 1.12 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,152 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 3.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $632.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,225 shares to 334,725 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 84,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

