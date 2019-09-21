Alibaba Group (BABA) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Position; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, First Dallas Securities Upped Its Stake by $619,125

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76 million shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group (BABA) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 115,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54M, up from 112,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Alibaba Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,204 are held by Culbertson A N & Com. Ariel Invs Limited Com holds 0.94% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 447,962 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Macnealy Hoover has invested 1.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Natl has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Wisconsin-based Cap Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 83,316 shares. Hamel Associate holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 39,300 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 381,970 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 60,115 shares. Washington Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 6,891 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt reported 610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

