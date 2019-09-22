Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Cortland Associates Has Decreased Holding; Nice LTD (NICE) Shares Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $4.11 Million

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 229,636 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.91M, down from 232,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.82M shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 94.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 1,771 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 31,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.5. About 111,631 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Nexidia Speech Analytics Provides Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. with Innovative Technology to Personalize Customer Experience – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Actimize Powers Compliance Investigations and Surveillance Detection With the Launch of AI-Driven ActimizeWatch Managed Analytics Service – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NICE inContact Recognizes Innovation of CXone Application Partners at Third Annual DEVone Partner Conference – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zenus Bank Accelerates Transition to the Cloud with NICE Actimize Anti-Money Laundering and Fraud Essentials – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NICE Wins Four Globee® Awards for Setting the Industry Benchmark for Excellence – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 97,221 shares to 172,846 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 77.42% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.62 per share. NICE’s profit will be $70.01M for 33.98 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.