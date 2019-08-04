Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Cortland Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $679,042; Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 936,555 shares traded or 70.77% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 232,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.39M, down from 236,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 105,005 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Intl Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 19,159 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 14,092 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 2,686 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 6,284 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 398,011 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 54,078 shares. Winslow Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 546,537 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 684,974 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bridgeway reported 170,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 12,415 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.