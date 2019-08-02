Alibaba Gp Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $679,042 as Market Valuation Declined; As Aes (AES) Stock Declined, American International Group Lowered Its Holding by $2.89 Million

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 160,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 408,295 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 568,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 818,832 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct)

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 232,322 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.39M, down from 236,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $162.82. About 7.98 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.02 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares to 990,822 shares, valued at $45.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.2% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Goldman Sachs Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 9.67 million shares. Axel Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.81% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 25,153 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 55,272 shares. Natixis invested in 0.13% or 1.16 million shares. 361,437 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 347,688 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National Trust invested in 85,678 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 75,096 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 29,800 shares to 36,991 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancorp Inc/The (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.