Alibaba (BABA) Stake Has Raised by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt; Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Oneok New (OKE) Position by $5.12 Million; Share Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 50.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 74,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 73,414 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 147,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sea Limited’s Obsession With Alibaba Hurts Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JD.com’s Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 15,300 shares to 204,978 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.