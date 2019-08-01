Alibaba (BABA) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Raised Position; Geode Capital Management Increases Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 275,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 6.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.89 million, up from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 4.88 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.8. About 11.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,734 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 39,946 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Frontier Investment Management invested in 33,193 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Etrade Capital Ltd accumulated 15,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 13,511 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 4,950 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 5,669 shares. Oakbrook reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.93% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 304 shares. Kings Point Cap owns 690 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 6,455 shares. Cadence Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 131,946 shares to 6.31 million shares, valued at $512.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 5.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

