Alibaba (BABA) Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lifted Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Declined While 1St Source Bank Has Boosted Position by $786,030

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.5. About 18.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $537.47. About 592,372 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 144,572 shares. 3,000 were reported by Highlander Mgmt Lc. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Allstate stated it has 9,436 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 345 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 7,381 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wms Ltd reported 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 71,936 shares. Natixis has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 7,406 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 361 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Telemus Lc reported 1,650 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 870 shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.26% or 26,394 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 shares valued at $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

