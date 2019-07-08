Alibaba (BABA) Market Value Rose While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lifted Its Holding; Intel (INTC) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,543 shares to 3,561 shares, valued at $464,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

