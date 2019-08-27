Alibaba (BABA) Holding Maintained by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Everett Harris & Company Has Increased Holding by $1.88 Million

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.92. About 4.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.32. About 8.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 9.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Company reported 1.20 million shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 138,506 shares. Dudley And Shanley has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares. Nomura Asset Communications reported 3.11 million shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 82,515 are held by Hutchinson Cap Ca. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation holds 2.58% or 71,082 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Inc has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,517 shares. Coastline Com stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 1.22% or 122,559 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Fincl Group accumulated 32,074 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10,110 shares to 12,634 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 7,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,552 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

