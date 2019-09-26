Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Touches $13.89 High on Sep, 26; INTRUSION (INTZ) Sellers Decreased By 20% Their Shorts

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $14.86 target or 7.00% above today’s $13.89 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.87B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $480.62 million more. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 174,608 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 26.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Completes Formation of AAGES Joint Venture and Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power 1Q EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $494.8 MLN, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 17 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Algonquin Power to Buy Additional 16.5% Equity Interest in Atlantica for About $345 Million, Based on $20.90/Share; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER AGREES TO BUY ADDED 16.5% ATLANTICA FOR $345M; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS SDR.L TO BUY PAN-EUROPEAN HOTELS INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT BUSINESS ALGONQUIN, WITH ASSETS OF 1.8 BLN EUROS; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power: Gross Proceeds of About C$445M; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES ANNOUNCED 10% DIV BOOST; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power Raises Quarterly Dividend to 12.82c Vs. 11.65c

INTRUSION INC (OTCMKTS:INTZ) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. INTZ’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. The stock decreased 7.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 2,650 shares traded. Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AQN’s profit will be $69.20M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. It has a 22.62 P/E ratio. It owns or has interests in hydroelectric facilities with a combined generating capacity of approximately 120 megawatts ; wind powered generating facilities with a combined generating capacity of 1,050 MW; and solar energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 40 MW, as well as interests in thermal energy facilities with a combined generating capacity of 335 MW.

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.59 million. The Company’s product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection.