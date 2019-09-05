Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Reaches $13.30 52-Week High; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cliffs Natural Resources has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 50.27% above currents $7.32 stock price. Cliffs Natural Resources had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $800 target. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $1400 target in Friday, April 26 report. See Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.30 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.57 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $14.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $394.32 million more. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 53,653 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 26.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF U.S.$494.8 MLN, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 17%; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER AGREES TO BUY ADDED 16.5% OF ATLANTICA; 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power 1Q EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER 1Q REV. C$494.8M, EST. C$620.0M; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power: Gross Proceeds of About C$445M; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – HAVE AGREED TO DISCUSS PERIODICALLY WITH ALGONQUIN POSSIBILITY OF DROPPING DOWN CERTAIN ASSETS INTO ATLANTICA; 05/03/2018 ABENGOA, ALGONQUIN WORKING TO CLOSE ATLANTICA STAKE SALE SOON; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Has an Option to Acquire an Additional 16.47% Stake in Atlantica Yield for a Period of 60 Days; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS PER SHARE $0.04; 09/03/2018 – ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN ATLANTICA YIELD

The stock increased 2.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 3.85 million shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – DECIDED TO COMMIT TO A COURSE OF ACTION EXPECTED TO LEAD TO PERMANENT CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS BY JUNE 30; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES COMMENTS AT STEEL CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO; 05/04/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES SAYS THERE’S NO NEED FOR IRON-ORE TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management LLC Exits Position in Cleveland-Cliffs; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS SAYS STEEL TARIFFS ARE ALREADY BOOSTING IRON-ORE DEMAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLF); 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Cliffs Becomes a Hedge-Fund Darling, Luring Ray Dalio, Fidelity; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Lower Than Historical Levels During 1st Quarter

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.86 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Analysts await Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AQN’s profit will be $69.18M for 23.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.