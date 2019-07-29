Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report $0.13 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 18.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. AQN’s profit would be $64.26M giving it 24.23 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s analysts see -31.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 111,723 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has risen 17.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AQN News: 10/05/2018 – Algonquin Power Raises Dividend to 12.82c; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER AGREES TO BUY ADDED 16.5% ATLANTICA FOR $345M; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$345 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Algonquin Power: Gross Proceeds of About C$445M; 17/04/2018 – ABENGOA REACHES ACCORD W/ALGONQUIN TO SELL REST OF ATLANTICA; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES – NO SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 14/03/2018 – DABIET: ALGONQUIN POWER AN OPPORTUNITY IN ENERGY SPACE; 10/05/2018 – ALGONQUIN BOOSTS DIV TO 12.82C FROM 11.65C; EST. 12.8C; 09/03/2018 – ALGONQUIN SEES ATLANTICA DIVS BOOSTING EARNINGS, CASH FLOW/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Completes Formation of AAGES Joint Venture and Purchase of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield Plc

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $81 target in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. See Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) latest ratings:

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,610 shares. Baltimore has 54,023 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 232,497 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 33,274 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt holds 18,340 shares. Cortland Mo reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fairfield Bush And Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,170 shares. 24,953 are owned by Somerset Tru Company. Hallmark Cap Inc stated it has 0.29% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 562,026 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). M&R Mngmt Incorporated holds 325 shares. South Dakota Council holds 37,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Inc stated it has 2.13M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 1.08 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke

More notable recent Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Buy These 2 Passive-Income Pipeline Stocks Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Value Stocks for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why You Should Avoid Buying Utility Stocks Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 02, 2019.