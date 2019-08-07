Algert Global Upped Position in Conns (CONN) by $377,696; Cincinnati Financial Has Decreased Its Stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by $17.38 Million

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 118.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 31,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 76,315 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.66. About 861,966 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 72,354 shares to 36,418 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 113,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,129 shares, and cut its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 26,600 shares valued at $453,184 was bought by MARTIN BOB L. 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of stock. $50,880 worth of stock was bought by Shein Oded on Thursday, June 6.

