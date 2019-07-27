Algert Global Upped Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $1.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shareholder Burney Co Lowered Stake by $447,480 as Stock Price Rose

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit

Burney Co decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,269 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 92,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 29,106 shares to 88,560 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 105,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 16,804 shares to 7,653 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 79,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,901 shares, and cut its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 789,101 shares in its portfolio. 12,599 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Grp accumulated 0.01% or 43,118 shares. Boston Limited Com reported 33,962 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 5,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 44,730 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Prudential Fincl holds 18,723 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 65,573 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Weber Alan W has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 146,803 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc reported 15,630 shares. 29,684 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 10,030 shares.