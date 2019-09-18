Algert Global Upped Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding by $345,352; Federated Investors Upped Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $12.54 Million

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 94.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 25,362 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $723,000, up from 13,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 9.53 million shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 147,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 361,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.95M, up from 213,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 4.40M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil Processing Spreads And Valero – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9,619 shares to 26,358 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 266,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 196 shares. Tiemann Limited Company owns 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,845 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 16,179 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has 10,500 shares. Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi holds 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 1,000 shares. Axa stated it has 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 11,080 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership accumulated 297,971 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,740 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 9.17 million were accumulated by State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Moreover, Cim Inv Mangement has 0.44% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arbiter Ptnrs Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.18% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.42 million shares. 15,160 were reported by First Mercantile. Old Point Tru And Fincl Services N A holds 34,100 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications accumulated 44,865 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 567,859 shares. Caymus Cap Prtn LP invested 10.69% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cornerstone Advsr reported 744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 947,547 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 30,000 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).