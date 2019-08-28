Algert Global Trimmed Patrick Inds (PATK) Stake By $625,050; TAISEI LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (TISCF) Shorts Increased By 323.34%

Algert Global Llc decreased Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) stake by 40.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc sold 13,890 shares as Patrick Inds Inc (PATK)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Algert Global Llc holds 20,362 shares with $923,000 value, down from 34,252 last quarter. Patrick Inds Inc now has $809.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 213,534 shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

TAISEI CORP LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TISCF) had an increase of 323.34% in short interest. TISCF’s SI was 464,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 323.34% from 109,700 shares previously. It closed at $35.98 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.42 billion. The firm is involved in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams, as well as manufactures social infrastructures that support citizens lives and industries. It currently has negative earnings. It also constructs and renovates airports, office buildings, commercial facilities, factories, and hospitals.

Algert Global Llc increased Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) stake by 27,165 shares to 41,424 valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 17,168 shares and now owns 31,668 shares. Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) was raised too.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $26.00M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.63% negative EPS growth.