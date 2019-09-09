Algert Global Trimmed Its Stake in Zumiez (ZUMZ) as Stock Price Declined; Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.37M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 32,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 30,177 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 62,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.54M market cap company. The stock increased 7.85% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 1.13M shares traded or 167.98% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Smith Asset Management Grp LP has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Morgan Stanley holds 51,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 25,745 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,244 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,074 shares. 16,573 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 54,375 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 29,145 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 17,483 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0% or 18,824 shares. Art Advsr Lc accumulated 36,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares to 51,705 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth owns 266 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank stated it has 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fjarde Ap holds 245,104 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 1.25M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Opus Inv has 0.94% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Coastline Trust Co holds 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 48,890 shares. Korea Invest Corporation owns 464,005 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 56,858 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).