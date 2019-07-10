Algert Global Trimmed Its Position in Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) by $317,300 as Share Price Rose; De Burlo Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Decreased as Share Price Rose

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 19,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 72,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 6.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 13/04/2018 – According to information viewed by Bloomberg News, Aramco earned $33.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, topping Apple’s income in the same period; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 15,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 29,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 10,146 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has risen 11.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP)

Analysts await Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. UBA’s profit will be $13.68M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UBA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 66,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0.02% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). 34,663 were reported by D E Shaw Company Inc. 11,200 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Synovus Fincl stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 89 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 92,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 291,458 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% or 14,308 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 14,037 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 47,970 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 159,709 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares to 19,296 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29,400 shares to 91,800 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De invested in 1.88% or 3.43M shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1,246 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Money Mgmt owns 5,212 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware owns 94,433 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.33M shares. 3.75 million are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,000 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Co has invested 1.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Gru holds 0.39% or 8,587 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6.51% or 44,870 shares. Northstar Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Cap Mngmt holds 1.13% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Communication holds 0.07% or 10,284 shares. Lafayette Investments has 1.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.