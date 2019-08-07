Algert Global Stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) Has Trimmed by $3.12 Million as Share Price Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Holding Held by Weitz Investment Management Inc

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 13,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 255,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, up from 241,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 455,183 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 52,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,980 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 76,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 30,307 shares traded. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 16.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY EPS $3.51-EPS $3.61; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of lnhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatment of Bronchiolitis in lnfants; 13/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST BUYS TWO BUILDINGS IN MUMBAI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Group Incorporated Inc reported 3,282 shares. Thomas White Limited stated it has 8,717 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 3,889 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 136 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co owns 34,459 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 15,252 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.01% or 16,795 shares. Synovus Financial reported 4,231 shares stake. State Bank Of Stockton invested in 0.94% or 17,297 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.65% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,500 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 48,190 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr accumulated 334 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.05% or 5,214 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,976 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 58,222 shares to 91,778 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 408,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold AIT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.05 million shares or 3.09% less from 34.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 28,689 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 4.06M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 47,615 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 5,568 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 5,943 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 29,578 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 101,760 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 388,422 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). 6,061 are owned by Regions Financial. Tiedemann Limited reported 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Zebra Cap Management Lc invested in 0.47% or 15,003 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 15.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AIT’s profit will be $47.63M for 11.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.