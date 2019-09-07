Algert Global Position in Landstar Sys (LSTR) Decreased as Shares Rose; As The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Lowered Stake

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 45,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 129,150 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, down from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in The Procter&Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 9,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The hedge fund held 9,609 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 18,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 231,752 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $57.89M for 18.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.