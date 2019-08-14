Algert Global Position in Camtek LTD (CAMT) Has Decreased by $363,176; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Has Lowered by $4.06 Million

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 45,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 29,325 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 74,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 119,164 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 209,386 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 5,619 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 30,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 21,153 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 8,280 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 78,553 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 5.60M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 293 were reported by First Manhattan. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 66,674 were reported by Financial Counselors Incorporated. Sei Invs stated it has 7,549 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 37,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H Communications has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Elm Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 5,300 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 91,135 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares to 40,095 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 17,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

