Algert Global Maintains Holding in Encore Wire (WIRE); Lincluden Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $11.53 Million as Shares Declined

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 5,892 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 576,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 47,196 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shaw Communications: Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shaw Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Doubles Down With Faster Speeds Across Western Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Announces C$1 Billion Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39 million for 17.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,250 shares to 134,111 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 72,462 shares to 74,325 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 19,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,459 shares, and cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX).