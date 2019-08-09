Algert Global Lowered Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Price Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Rogers Communication (RCI) Stake by $4.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 178,140 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 79.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 298,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The hedge fund held 74,664 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 373,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 65,196 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rogers invests C$1.7B in Canadian 5G auction – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Best 5G Buy: BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock vs. Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Shaw Communications (TSX:SJR-B) Top 2019 Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 12.62 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.71M are held by Scotia Cap Incorporated. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.67M shares. 2.36 million are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd reported 506,500 shares. 1,408 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 4,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,780 shares. New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.28 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 513,844 were accumulated by Automobile Association. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). New York-based Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jefferies Gp Lc holds 28,220 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19.51 million shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25,259 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $122.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 57,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 78,207 shares. Strs Ohio has 146,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 27,148 shares. Northern Trust invested in 445,730 shares. Adirondack Mgmt Incorporated owns 435,007 shares. Geode Cap stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 86,543 shares. White Pine Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 41,540 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Meeder Asset Inc owns 1,047 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 85,382 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.