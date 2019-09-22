Algert Global Lifted Hub Group (HUBG) Holding; Van Eck Associates Increases Position in Superior Energy Services (SPN)

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The hedge fund held 42,269 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 34,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 567,677 shares traded or 114.57% up from the average. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Expects 2018 Effective Tax Rate 25%; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 979,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Superior Energy Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.18% or $0.0346 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3054. About 27.32 million shares traded or 492.81% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 35,312 shares to 5,849 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 19,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,435 shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hub Group, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hub Group Launches Enhanced End-to-End Visibility With Real-Time Shipment-Level ETAs – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2019 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 11,680 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 41,979 shares. Bridgeway Management has invested 0.08% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Rbf Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 24,000 shares. 6,575 are owned by Blair William And Il. Thrivent For Lutherans has 52,091 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 35,107 shares or 0% of the stock. 337,339 are owned by Granite Inv Partners Limited. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% stake. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 1,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 1,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 25 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 199,786 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 12,141 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold SPN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 135.89 million shares or 9.24% less from 149.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Lc holds 50,318 shares. 129,663 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 28,305 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 566 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,833 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,946 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 1.28M shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Mackay Shields Ltd Company stated it has 285,700 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 110,440 shares. Hrt Financial Lc has 11,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability holds 44,650 shares.