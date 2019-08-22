Algert Global Increases Stake in Mrc Global (MRC); As Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) Valuation Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrance (IBM) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 95,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 47,438 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 1.57M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 190.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 27,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 41,424 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 282,598 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 11/04/2018 – MRC ALLIED INC MRC.PS – FY NET LOSS 65.7 MLN PESOS VS LOSS 65.8 MLN PESOS; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – MRC Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MRC ALLIED UNIT PLANS 8.5B-PESO CLARK SOLAR PROJECT: INQUIRER; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 25,088 shares to 8,386 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 38,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,949 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold MRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 6.80% less from 87.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 14,218 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 376,940 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 19,409 shares. Jump Trading Llc accumulated 11,358 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 3,751 shares or 0% of the stock. United Services Automobile Association reported 14,516 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% or 332,815 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 5.71 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) or 222,062 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,440 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 58,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al has 14,093 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc stated it has 0.02% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 96,619 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,178 shares in its portfolio.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:FLR) by 301,950 shares to 323,100 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 65,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.