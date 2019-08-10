Algert Global Increases Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI); Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder First Republic Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $5.73 Million as Stock Price Rose

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 357.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 32,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 41,161 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 26/04/2018 – Gasparino: Appeals Court Ruling Could Stop Sinclair Deal |; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 21/05/2018 – FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SEEKS NEW COMMENTS ON PROPOSED DIVESTITURES IN SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Contracts Make It Too Expensive to Quit; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeframe Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Risk of Court Ruling; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC: Acquiring 9 Television Stations From Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 260,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 376,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, down from 636,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31,977 shares to 879,164 shares, valued at $74.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 20,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 50,633 shares. The Texas-based E&G Advsr LP has invested 0.73% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 3.23 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grassi holds 0.99% or 298,150 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 12,237 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 2,663 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.5% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Us Bankshares De stated it has 39,877 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 44,153 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 12,708 shares in its portfolio. Prudential stated it has 250,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davidson Inv Advsrs holds 1.67% or 713,964 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 2,690 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parametrica Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 7,062 shares. 36,705 were reported by Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,858 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc holds 81,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP owns 909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 49,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 29,684 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company holds 256,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested 0.11% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Midas Mngmt holds 95,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,611 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 69,136 shares.