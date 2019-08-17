Algert Global Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI) Has Lowered by $2.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; Whale Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Workday (WDAY) Position by $36.10 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 36,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 16,674 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 52,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 435,249 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $41.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 1.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 17,810 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74 million for 13.62 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.