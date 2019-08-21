Algert Global Holding in Encore Wire (WIRE) Upped by $736,098 as Share Price Declined; Oxbow Advisors Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $919,840

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 8,544 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 150,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 161,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 1.43 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brazil Minerals, Inc. Updates on Diamond & Gold Mining Operations – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. court convicts Israeli for role in binary options fraud – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphatec Advances InVictusâ„¢ MIS Spinal Fixation System With Commercial Launch of SingleStep – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bring Home Faith-Inspired Thriller CANAL STREET – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIRC To Retire 500000000 Shares / NASDAQ Interview Goes Live Wednesday – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 574,498 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Llc has 10,637 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 2,268 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 138,244 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 15,185 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc accumulated 0% or 1,601 shares. Everence Capital Management invested 0.04% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 12,151 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 331 shares. 27,611 were accumulated by Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 7,829 shares. New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 41,609 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 6,945 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 58,091 shares to 30,938 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,467 shares, and cut its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,311 shares to 49,451 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 0.85% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge owns 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 168,168 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Company has 41,308 shares. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 0.49% or 44,485 shares. American Money Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.24% or 5,432 shares. 11,880 are owned by Hendley & Co Incorporated. Boston Partners holds 0% or 6,356 shares. Yhb Advisors owns 114,792 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Fred Alger owns 31,414 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 51,670 shares. Bell Bankshares reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).