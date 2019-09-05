Algert Global Holding in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Has Lowered by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Holds Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 11,666 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 25,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 39,150 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 100,978 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 87,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. 26/04/2018 - MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 26/04/2018 - MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 15/05/2018 - MGM Resorts had already been planning for the day the U.S. Supreme Court allowed sports betting, according CEO Jim Murren; 29/05/2018 - MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 29/05/2018 - MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 - MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CPK’s profit will be $5.91 million for 66.50 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock. 2.87M shares valued at $75.24 million were bought by Meister Keith A. on Wednesday, June 5.

