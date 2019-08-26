Algert Global Has Upped Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; Fts International (FTSI) Sellers Increased By 16.11% Their Shorts

Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) had an increase of 16.11% in short interest. FTSI’s SI was 1.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.11% from 1.71 million shares previously. With 635,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Fts International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s short sellers to cover FTSI’s short positions. The SI to Fts International Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock decreased 9.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 584,979 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 67.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Algert Global Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 357.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 32,161 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Algert Global Llc holds 41,161 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $3.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcast Group after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Faces Backlash For Requiring Anchors to Recite Segments; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 07/03/2018 – Controversial Sinclair Station Sales in NYC, Chicago Advance; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks from Disney – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Algert Global Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 12,254 shares to 5,618 valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) stake by 108,101 shares and now owns 46,269 shares. Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 0.08% or 51,450 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Inc accumulated 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 3,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 245,566 are held by Gamco Et Al. Principal Group holds 10,402 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 233,284 shares. Northern Tru reported 941,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,030 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.08% stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 153,517 shares. Orrstown Svcs stated it has 500 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast has $6100 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 8.12% above currents $43.1 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 14. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. $21.76 million worth of stock was bought by SMITH DAVID D on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: FTSI shares against FTS International, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company has market cap of $283.49 million. The Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies , in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.