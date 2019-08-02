Algert Global Has Upped Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Has 1.53 Sentiment

Algert Global Llc increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 357.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc acquired 32,161 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Algert Global Llc holds 41,161 shares with $1.58M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 950,148 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR CONFIRMS FOX AS PURCHASER FOR SOME TV STATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Support Doesn’t Insulate Sinclair From a Plunging Market

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 17 sold and reduced stakes in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 14.50 million shares, up from 14.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 12,077 shares traded. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) has declined 20.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PMBC News: 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Helps Companies Reduce Payment Processing Costs with eConnect Pay; 11/04/2018 Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank; 29/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Provides Financing to Support Vopne Capital’s Equity Investment in RatPac Dimmers; 23/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8.1%, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AS COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 03/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMBC); 25/04/2018 – PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP PMBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10.5; 24/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bancrp Introduces eConnect Pay End-To-End Accounts Payable and Payments Solution

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to small and medium-size businesses and professionals in Southern California. The company has market cap of $160.00 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, money market and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for 2.17 million shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 2.16 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.46% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 988,884 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity. Another trade for 395,000 shares valued at $21.76 million was bought by SMITH DAVID D.