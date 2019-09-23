Algert Global Has Upped Its Position in Manhattan Assocs (MANH) by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose; As Sinclair Broadcast Group C (SBGI) Stock Value Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $513,835

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 410.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 138,663 shares traded. Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for Sixth Straight Year; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (SBGI) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 136,464 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 25/04/2018 – Fox will allegedly buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Engel: Engel, House Dems Urge DOJ to Conduct Antitrust Review of Proposed Sinclair/Tribune Merger; 07/03/2018 – Controversial Sinclair Station Sales in NYC, Chicago Advance

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Announces Corporate Promotions – PRNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair’s Stirr reaches 1M app downloads – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shareholders Feel About The 95% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast jumps 15% after Fox RSN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks from Disney – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 571,600 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 119,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 37,517 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 702,211 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,971 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 890,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,273 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 244,066 shares. 20,330 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,340 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 8,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Com holds 45,975 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% or 13,204 shares. 23,993 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 14,604 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (NASDAQ:MITK) by 59,855 shares to 143,805 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (NYSE:HE) by 13,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 20,898 shares to 53,427 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,727 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

More notable recent Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates and BRP Consulting Work Together to Deliver Next-Generation Unified Commerce Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MANH) ROE Of 71% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Performance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold MANH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 67.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 68.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rgm Limited Company holds 9.21% or 1.84M shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability owns 8,064 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 79,297 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mgmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Natixis stated it has 8,319 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 504,567 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 4,551 shares. 5,637 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc. Geode Lc has invested 0.02% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Moreover, Arrowstreet Lp has 0.1% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). M&T Financial Bank invested 0% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.02% invested in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 145,700 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6,524 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 113,572 shares stake. First Tru LP holds 0.03% in Manhattan ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 191,618 shares.